The Plains - Peggy Lynn Bullock, 58 of The Plains, passed away Friday April 15, 2022, at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital, Athens. She was born December 10, 1963, in Nelsonville. She attended Nelsonville York High School and Tri County Career Center. Peggy was an animal lover and enjoyed spending time with her cats.
She is survived by a daughter, Jessica (Jason) Meade of Nelsonville; grandsons, Grant and Cole Meade; her father, Charles (Betty Brooks) Bullock of Logan; siblings, Kathy Bullock of Nelsonville, Wayne (Janice) Bullock of Malta, Richard (Dianne) Bullock of Hollister, Jeff (Kerry) Bullock of Nelsonville, April (Stu) Roth of Columbus, and Deborah (Dick) Lepanen of Cedar Park, TX; several nieces and nephews; several great nieces and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Frances Bullock.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday April 22, 2022, at the Buchtel United Methodist Church with Pastor Dave Shoemaker officiating. Family will receive friends on Friday from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Contributions can be made to the Buchtel United Methodist Church, PO Box 230, Buchtel, Ohio 45716. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Peggy Bullock
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.