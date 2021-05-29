Logan - Peggy Lynn North Herbst, 66, of Logan, OH, passed away May 25, 2021, at Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster, OH.
Peggy was born January 15, 1955, in Nelsonville, OH to Lloyd Carl North and Ruth Eileen North. She was a graduate of the Nelsonville York High School.
Surviving are her lifetime partner, Barbara Gafford; son, Troy Herbst of Logan and son-in-law, James Blanchard; sister, Penny Wolf; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents Ruthie and Blackie North; brother, Bob North; and sister, Shirley Newman-Engle, Glenna Jean Treadway, and Karen Wallace.
A Celebration of Life will be at Buchtel United Methodist Church will be at a later date.
Arrangements by Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, OH.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website:
www.brownfuneralservice.net/condolences Peggy Herbst
