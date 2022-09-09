Athens - Peggy Louise Leep, age 92 of Athens died Thursday, Sept, 1, 2022 at her home. Born May 21, 1930 in Muncie, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Harold Bernard Rahe and Vera Lenora Bane Rahe.
She was a graduate of Burris High School and Ball State University, both in Muncie, Indiana. She was a librarian at the Ball State University Library. She and her late husband moved to Athens in 1965. She was a member of the Ohio University Women's Book Club and the Ohio University Emeriti Association.
Peggy is survived by her two sons, Clayton Leep of Carol Stream, Illinois and Kevin (Tonya) Leep of Athens; two grandchildren, Shane H. (Christina) Leep and Jillian (Chris) Corley; a great granddaughter, EllaGrace Corley; several half sisters and half brothers; and numerous cousins.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Albert G. Leep, who died in 2019.
No services are planned. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital, 55 Hospital Dr., Athens, OH 45701. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
