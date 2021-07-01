Nelsonville - Peggy Ann McQuade, 84, of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Fairfield Medical Center. She was born on January 15, 1937, in New Straitsville, Ohio, daughter of the late Marvin and Erma Mae (Davis) Pierce. Peggy was the widow of the late Peter Patrick McQuade, Sr.
Peggy retired from Ohio University where she worked in the Office of Student Financial Aid. She enjoyed playing the piano and she loved her dog, Mitzi who recently passed away.
Peggy is survived by her children, Bruce McQuade of Bremen, Ohio, Randy P. (Theresa) McQuade of Shade, Ohio, Peter Patrick "Pat" (Elizabeth) McQuade, Jr. of Nelsonville, Ohio, Lisa (Paul) Moss of Nelsonville, Ohio, and Bryan McQuade of Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren, Jennifer, Dusty, Michael, Heath, Tiffany, Ryan, Morghen, Kylee, Shannon, Macie, Ethan, Courtney, Austin, Issacc, Kayleigh, Tristen, Tara, Brad, and Jessica; twenty-eight great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Tillie Graham and Jean Pierce; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her son, Darren Christopher McQuade; grandson, Chad; brother, Roland Pierce; son-in-law, Jackie McCulloch, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Kelly Groves; and brothers-in-law, Sonny (Alice) McQuade and Junior Graham.
In accordance with Peggy's wishes, cremation will take place and she will be buried in New Straitsville Cemetery with her husband. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements are by Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St, Nelsonville.
Peggy McQuade
