Dobson, NC - Peggy L. Via Woods was a beloved grandmother, mother, wife, and friend during her incredible 80 years of life. She passed away peacefully on December 30, 2022, surrounded by her daughter.
Peggy was born on June 12, 1942, to the late Robert and Alice Via in Galion, Ohio. She spent most of her life “on DooLittle Hill” in Carbondale, Ohio before moving to Newcomerstown, Ohio and then Surry County, North Carolina to be close to her daughter, Lisa Sherman.
She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Lisa (Timothy) Sherman, Jeff Woods, and Robin Woods, her grandchildren, Joshua Longenette, Trisha (Patrick) Hudkins, Stephanie (Timothy) Knopp, Josie Woods and Taylor Woods, and her great-grandchildren, Kinsley Hudkins, Karter Hudkins, and Lynette Knopp and Kreo Knopp.
She was preceded in death by her parents her husband Larry G. Woods, and her sister Gloria Adams.
Peggy leaves a huge hole in the hearts of her family and friends who were always entertained by her antics. There was truly never a dull moment when Peggy was around.
She retired from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio and worked as a school bus driver, as well.
She was a devout Christian, avid roller-skater, swimmer, Girl Scout leader, Missionette leader, and world traveler. She had an affinity for German Shepherd dogs named, “Nicky”. Peggy went to great lengths to demonstrate her love to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her family was truly the highlight of her life. Peggy lived life with no concept of fear and encouraged others to live life to the fullest relying fully on God. While her family on earth mourns her passing, there is no doubt that she was welcomed into Heaven with open arms and to a reunion with her loved ones.
A memorial service, officiated by David Edgell, will be held at Asbury Methodist Church Cemetery at State Route 278, Nelsonville, Ohio 45764 on Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 1:00 – 4:00 PM. (Specifically, 1:00-Celebration of Life in Church; 2:00-graveside service; and 2:30-refreshments at church.)
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Peggy’s memory to Shriners Children’s Hospital, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607. Donations can be made by also calling 888-229-3828.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.