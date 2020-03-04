Penelope “Penny” McFann, 57, Albany, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at The Laurels of Athens.
Born Nov. 30, 1962, in Ironton, Ohio, she was the daughter of Belva Estep McFann and the late Kenneth McFann. She was a former bus driver for Athens City Schools.
In addition to her mother she is survived by a son, Joe (Heidi) Flickinger; and a brother, Kenneth Leon (Vicky) McFann.
Memorial services will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Middleport Kingdom Hall, 37319 SR 124, Middleport, Ohio 45760. You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.