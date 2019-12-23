ATHENS — Penny Lee Bentley, 69, of Hebron, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at Licking Memorial’s Selma Markowitz Hospice Center in Newark, Ohio. Penny will be remembered for her adoration of the Christmas season and her unmatched love for her grandchildren, who meant the world to her.
Born Aug. 4, 1950, in Athens County, Penny was the daughter of the late Dewey and Ines Smith Hunter.
She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Roger W. Bentley of Hebron, Ohio; son Roger D. Bentley of Millersport, Ohio; and three daughters, Kelly D. Perkins of Hebron, Ohio, Kathy L. Scott (Rodney) of Newark, Ohio and Kimberly D. Bentley of Hebron, Ohio. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Ryan Perkins, Cody Perkins, Christopher Scott, Tyler Scott, Megan Hitchcock, Taylor Hitchcock, Hannah Hitchcock, Hayden Bryant, Blake Bryant, and great-grandchild Cayden Scott.
Penny is survived by brother, Mike Hunter, as well as her sister, Donna McCollister; brother-in-law Gary Bentley (Linda); sister-in-laws Judy Ollom (Roy), Shirley Blevins (Roger); and her dearest nephew Chuck Bryant (Carmen); along with several other nieces and nephews and her most cherished best friend, Kathy Perkey.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers Gene Hunter and Walter Hunter as well as her sisters, Carol Simpson, Wilda Sharpe, and Dorothy Grinstead; brother-in-law Greg Bentley; as well as father and mother-in-law Damon and Ruth Bentley.
Penny’s wishes, in lieu of a formal ceremony or flowers, is to honor and celebrate her this and each Christmas season through participating in an adopt-a-child program, donating to a toy drive, or giving to an organization supporting children, or any organization near and dear you and your family.
