ATHENS — Penny Sue Sickels, 50, of Athens, passed away peacefully at home Thursday afternoon, Aug. 1, 2019.
Born Nov. 19, 1968 in Athens, she was a devoted mother to her four children and grandmother to seven grandchildren. She was employed by TS Tech Americas, where she retired after 26 years.
She is survived by her four children, Melissa (Kelam) Schulz, Ashlee Grubbs, Ryan (Brittany) Deeter and Lucas Deeter; her grandchildren, Jordan and Jenna Schulz, Ashton and Braxton Schumacher, Braydon and Colton Deeter and Maci Jo Deeter; siblings, Kathy Nicholson, Jack (Kathy) Sickels, Becky (Bill) Stover, Teresa (Greg) Harris, Connie (Paul) Whaley, Keith (Leslie) Gwinn, Kevin (Marcia) Gwinn, Cindy (Blaine) Sharpe, Mindy (Rodney) King and Garry Coon, Jr.; and stepmother, Alma Sickels. She will also be missed by many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family members and special friends.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Hildred Clark Sickels Gwinn; father, Kenneth Sickels; and stepfather, Buddy Gwinn.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Sarwar and the oncology team at OhioHealth, as well as OhioHealth Homecare and Hospice.
Services will be Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home, with Pastor Phil Foster officiating. Burial will be in Bates Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, from 2-5 p.m., and Sunday two hours prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Bates Cemetery Association, c/o Patty Brickels, 5759 Pleasant Hill Road, Athens, OH 45701.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook, view a tribute video, or leave a private message of sympathy at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
