ATHENS – Peter Lawhead Good, 85, of Athens died early Friday morning, Sept. 4, 2020 at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital, Athens. Born Aug. 9, 1935 in Athens, he was the son of the late Peter Francis Good and Theodora Lawhead Good.
A 1953 graduate of Athens High School, he and his late wife owned and operated Good, Inc. for over 45 years. He was a member of the Board of Directors of Park National Bank for 18 years. He was a fireman for the Athens Fire Dept. for 30 years, the first fire he was involved with was the Methodist Church fire on college St. in 1954. He served as Chief for 10 years of the Richland Area Fire Dept. and was one of the first EMTs in Athens County. He was an Arson Investigator and Fire Training Instructor for the State Ohio. He received a teaching certificate from Ohio State University for Ohio Fire Dept. Education Requirements. He served for over 40 years as Sexton of the Athens Cemetery Association and West Union St. Cemetery. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving with the 4th Army 149th Ordinance Corps, front line, G.S.
He was a member of BPOE Elks Lodge 973 (Life Member), Order of Symposiarch, Paramuthia Lodge 25 F&AM, 32nd Degree Mason Valley of Columbus, Aladdin Temple Shrine, Athens Co. Shrine Club, and International Association of Fire Chiefs (Life Member).
Peter is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Jeffery Kelly of Albany; two grandsons, Matthew Wyatt Kelly and Michael Austin Kelly both of Albany. His greatest joy was his grandsons, watching them grow and their sporting activities.
Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Barbara Warner Good on May 31, 2013; and a brother, John Good in 2014.
Graveside Service will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at West Union St. Cemetery officiated by Rev. Robert McDowell. Friends may call Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home. Masonic Rites will be conducted by Paramuthia Lodge 25 F&AM at the cemetery. Military Rites will be conducted by K.T. Crossen Post 21 American Legion and VFW Post 9893 Honor Guards at the cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Aladdin Shriners Hospital Association for Children, 1801 Gateway Circle, Grove City, OH 43123.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, family and friends are asked to wear a face covering and observe social distancing at the service. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.