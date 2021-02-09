Athens - Petra Lynn Vincent, 64, of Athens, passed away Tuesday evening, Feb. 2, 2021, at her home. Born June 17, 1956, in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Mount Tippie, Jr. and Mary Louise "Sweetie" Conant Tippie.
She was a graduate of Athens High School and was a homemaker in the family home. She was a member of the Amvets and American Legion Auxiliaries. She enjoyed motorcycle rides with her late husband.
Petra is survived by her sons, Shawn Eric (Shannon) Tippie of Port Charlotte, FL, Shane (Alicia) Vincent of Milford, Tommy (Amber) McCray of Reedsville and James (Stephanie) McCray of Shade; thirteen grandchildren; two special nieces, Amber and Crystal Wilson; a special great-niece, Tori Wilson; a special nephew, Cody Woolever; a sister, Karen Secoy of Albany; a brother, Jerry (Cathy) Tippie of Michigan; and her former husband, Robert Thomas McCray of New Marshfield.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband of thirteen years, Charles Frederick Vincent in 2018; four sisters, Sharon, Mary Jane, Rebecca and Cheryl Tippie; and three brothers, Eddie, Bill, and Randy Tippie.
Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, a family celebration of life will be held when it is safe to gather. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Petra Vincent
