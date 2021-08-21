Athens - Phil Zane Hess, 82, of Athens, passed from this life at home on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. He is now reunited with the love of his life, Janet Hess.
He is survived by two sisters, six children, 18 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held on Aug. 28, 1 p.m., at The Meadows pavilion at Lake Snowden. 5900 US Highway 50 West, Albany, OH, 45710. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Phil Hess
