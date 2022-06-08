Albany - John Phillip "Phil" Strekal, age 67, of Albany, died unexpectantly Saturday, June 4, 2022 at his home. Born Feb. 25, 1955 in St. Louis, MO, he was the son of the late Dr. Raymond A. Strekal and Annabelle White Strekal.
A 1973 graduate of Athens High School and a 1977 graduate of Eastern Michigan University with a degree in elementary education, he was a 5th grade school teacher at the Alexander School System for over 30 years.
He was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church and the Father Frank Patala Council 1716 Knights of Columbus. He was very active in track and field events, both high school and collegiate. He was a USATF Accredited Track and Field Official. He was also an advocate for the regional music scene, supporting local musicians. Family was first for Phil, but he enjoyed his friends and lunches with Jon's Gents and Art's Old Farts.
Phil is survived by three sisters, Dr. Mary (Mike) Newman of Baltimore, MD, Mitzi (Scott) DeNoma of Cincinnati and Kitty (Mark) Luchte of Colorado Springs, CO; two brothers, Ray Strekal of Perry, Iowa and Jim Strekal of Lowgap, NC; ten nieces and nephews, Jay (Trini), Anne Marie (Kris), Em, Katie (Carlos), Mike (Alex), Molly (Mike), John (Abby), Sally (Fiancé Brennan), Erin (Aaron), and Tyler (Monica); also surviving are several great nieces and great nephews.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Jennifer Strekal.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday ay 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Athens with Father Mark Moore as celebrant. Burial will be in West Union St. Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday 5-8 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alexander High School Athletic Department, c/o Track and Field Team, 6125 School Rd., Albany, OH 45710. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Phil Strekal
