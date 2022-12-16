Phillip Colley Dec 16, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Zaleski - Phillip F. Colley, 79, Zaleski, passed away Saturday December 10, 2022, at his residence.Born June 16, 1943, in Columbus, Ohio, he was the son of the late Phillip Fredrick and Florine McKibben Colley. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran.He is survived by his wife Mary Karen Martin Colley, children Kelly A. Martin of Albany, Gregory J. (Angie) of Hansville, WA., Chad W. Colley of McArthur;grandchildren Ashley Dawn Rhodes, Kyle Brandon Colley, and Cody Willis Colley;4 great-grandchildren; and a brother Danny Lee Colley.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter Kerri L. Colley, sisters Betty Lae Graham, Carol Sue Long, and a brother Arthur James Colley.Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family.You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com Phillip Colley To plant a tree in memory of Phillip Colley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Phillip F. Colley Martin Colley Danny Lee Colley Kerri L. Colley Graveside Betty Lae Graham Arthur James Colley Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 2022 Holiday Gift Guide Trending Now Local animal rescue looking for good foster homes for puppies Organization dedicates family’s dream home Albany Church Brings Nativity to Life Four arrested for outstanding warrants during drug search Federal Hocking survives late push from Nelsonville-York over the weekend Trending Recipes
