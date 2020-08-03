NELSONVILLE – Phillip K. Simms, 84, of Nelsonville, passed away Sunday Aug. 2, 2020 at his residence. He was born Feb. 18, 1936 in Nelsonville, Ohio, son of the late George H. and Alice Simonton Simms. He was married to Roberta Bailey Simms, for 55 years, who survives.
He was an Army Veteran, and worked as a Police Officer for the Nelsonville Police Department, and he worked for the York Township Fire Department.
Along with his wife, he is survived by sons, Phillip K. (Cindy L. Mender) Simms II of Nelsonville and Christopher A. (Sally Dailey) Simms of Nelsonville; daughter, Stacey L. (Robert) Sawyers of Nelsonville; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Danny Simms, Terry Simms, Wanda Dodd, Janet Simms and Lorna Barber; nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Henry, Joseph and Kenny Simms; and sister, Joan (Don) Jackson.
It was the wish of Phillip to be cremated, and there will be no services observed. Arrangements are by the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville.
