A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2020 in loving memory of Phyllis J. and Roy E. Lanning. “Pete” and Phyllis both passed away during the ongoing epidemic and would not want anyone to become ill due to their passing. The service will be held in New Straitsville Cemetery to allow for social distancing.
