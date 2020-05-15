ATHENS – Phyllis A. Billy, 84, of Athens, passed away Friday morning, May 15, 2020 at Ohio State University Hospital, Columbus. Born Aug. 16, 1935 in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Howard L. Pennell, Sr. and Virgie M. Northrup Pennell.
A graduate of Chauncey-Dover High School, she was employed for 19 years at McBee Corporation/ Litton Industries and for 24 years with Bank One at The Plains and Athens branches.
Phyllis is survived by two daughters, Jeananne (Richard) Bricker of Rocklin, California and Tuesdee Sharpe of Naples, Florida; a step-daughter, Diane Moody of Chauncey; a son, Mark R. (Cindy) Sharpe of Logan; ten grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; a sister, Buranita Sands of Athens; a brother Carle (Sondra) Pennell of Reynoldsburg; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, George Billy; a step-daughter, Carolyn Porter; a sister, Rita Canter; and two brothers, Howard Pennell, Jr. and John Pennell.
Due to Covid-19 pandemic, a celebration of Phyllis’s Life will be held at a later. Burial will be in Hilltop Cemetery, Millfield. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
