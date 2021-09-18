Chauncey - Phyllis Chesser, 80, of Chauncey, died Wednesday morning, Sept. 15, 2021, at Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Born Feb. 21, 1941, in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Annabelle Heightland Kachman.
She is survived by six children, Patsy Chesser, Wesley Chesser, Penny Toblin, John Chesser, Jason Chesser, Melissa Chesser; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and a brother, John Kachman.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Chesser.
No services will be observed, cremation is taking place. Arrangements are by Hughes Moquin Funeral Home where you may send the family a message of sympathy or sign the online guestbook at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
