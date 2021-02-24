Phyllis Knowlton

ALBANY – Phyllis (Burke) Knowlton, 82, of Albany, OH, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus at her home on Feb. 23, 2021, after an extended illness. She was born in Wevaco, WV on June 8, 1938.
Phyllis married Myrl Knowlton in Sept. 1957 and they had three daughters. She retired from Ohio University where she served as the Vice President of the AFSCME Union. Phyllis also served as a board member for the Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center, as well as a long time board member for Tri-County Career Center.
Phyllis is survived by her three daughters, Kimberly (Vernon) Six of Albany, Robin (Alan) Stack of New Marshfield, and Geana Knowlton of Bidwell, OH. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Shawn (Megan) Six, Matthew Six, AJ (Steven) Stack, Candice (Sean) Looney, Edward (Heather) LeMaster, and Ashley Knowlton. She is survived by eleven great-grandchildren as well, Summer, Saige, Corbin, Brodyn, Brandon, Kishon, Kamya, Faith, Ethan, Hannah, and Grace. She is also survived by her brother, Dolphus Burke, and a sister, Carol Greer, as well as several dear nieces, nephews, and friends.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Dolphus and Hazel Burke; by her husband, Myrl; and siblings, Ollie, Paul, Hebron, Bill, Roger, Donald, and James Burke.
Due to COVID precautions, a private service will be held at the family’s convenience at the former Church of God of Prophecy, now known as The Church on the Hill, 1861 Mill Street, in Albany. A public memorial service will be held at a future date yet to be determined. you may sign her register book at bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.