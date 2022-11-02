Amesville - Phyllis M. Mayle, 70 of Amesville, passed away on Mon, Oct. 31, 2022 at the Highland Oaks Nursing Home in McConnelsville. She was born on Jan. 8, 1952 in Amesville to the late Garfield and Goldie Hill Mayle. She is survived by 2 sons, Luther Nelson (Barb) Mayle Jr. of Amesville and Brian Mayle of Chesterhill, a step-son, John Mayle of Chesterhill, a daughter, Teresa Mayle of Parkersburg, 2 step-daughters, Lisa Mayle of Chesterhill and Julie Stevens of McConnelsville, 2 brothers, Jessie Mayle of Cutler and Edward Mayle of Columbus, 5 sisters, Mary Hill of Chillicothe, Freda Mayle of Columbus, Wanda Mayle of Columbus, Nida Mayle of McConnelsville and Sharon Goins of Newark, 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, a son William Mayle, 3 brothers, Franklin, Francis and Larry Mayle, 3 step-brothers, Howard, John and Kenneth Mayle, a sister, Winnie Singer, a half sister, Irene Mayle and a great granddaughter, Noel. A visitation will be held on Fri, Nov. 4, 2022 from 5-7 P.M. at the Stone-Matheney Funeral Home in Chesterhill with a caring cremation taking place following the services. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com. Phyllis Mayle
To plant a tree in memory of Phyllis Mayle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
