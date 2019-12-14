McARTHUR — Phyllis D. Nice, 67, McArthur, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Born Jan. 16, 1952, in Athens, she was the daughter of Shirley McDonald Markin of Albany, and the late Arley G. Markin.
She is survived in addition to her mother Shirley by her husband Michael R. Nice, children Brian Markin, Marcus Nice and Sara Harrison; four grandchildren; and sisters, Donna Wilson and Debbie Williams.
She was preceded by her father, Arley, and brother, Jerry Markin.
At her request she will be cremated and burial will be in Athens Memory Gardens.
Arrangements were completed by Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home. You may sign her register at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com
