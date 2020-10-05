ALBANY – Phyllis R. Scarbrough McMillan, 80, Albany, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in the Kimes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Athens. Funeral 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Racine. Interment will be in the Bald Knob Cemetery, Lebanon Township, Meigs County. Friends may call Noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

