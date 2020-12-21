GUYSVILLE – Phyllis Tanner, 94, of Guysville, OH, passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at her residence.
She was born July 29, 1926 in Clay, WV, daughter of the late John Leonard and Leota McCracken Reed. Phyllis was a member of the Athens Unitarian Church and attended Stewart Methodist Church.
She is survived by three sons, Ed Tanner, Robert Tanner and Kevin Tanner; six daughters, Pat Amos, Ledra Tanner, Linda Foss, Mary Farris, June Tanner and Lisa Tanner; sister, Joan Carper; 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother; sister and two grandchildren, Lori and Steve.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 at the Evergreen South Cemetery in Parkersburg, WV, with Rev. David Ruppe and Pastor Jim Lambert officiating.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, from 5-8 p.m. at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH.
