The Plains - Rachel Irene Moore Nichols, 72, of The Plains, OH, left her earthly home on April 30, 2021, to reside with her heavenly Father. She now joins her parents Russell A. and Betty Loudermilk Moore; brothers, Frank, Don and Sam Moore; sister, Bertha McCollum in her final home. Rachel lived her life joyfully and lovingly knowing that one day she would reunite with these loved ones,
She leaves behind her husband of 54 years, Larry W. Nichols; two sons, Larry R. Nichols (Samantha) and Marvin Nichols (Amy) both of Glouster; brother, Russell H. Moore (Lyn) of Phoenix; sister-in-law, Rita Moore of Columbia, SC; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; Svea Maxwell a daughter by choice.
She graduated from Glouster High School; retired from Wal-Mart; loved scrapbooking, but; most of all enjoyed time with her family and friends.
Viewing hours were Monday, May 3, 2021, from noon to 3 p.m. followed by a celebration of life at 3 p.m. at the Brown Funeral Home in Murray City with Rev. Steve Warner officiating. Masks and social distancing are required to attend. Following the Celebration of life, a dinner will be held at the Olde Dutch Restaurant in Logan.
In lieu of flowers, Rachel requested that you give flowers to someone special in your life. Rachel Nichols
