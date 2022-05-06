Rachel Proffitt May 6, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save New Marshfield - Rachel M. Proffitt, 67, New Marshfield, passed away Sunday May 1, 2022,at her residence.Born March 17, 1955, in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Louisand Nettie Bradshaw Wells. She was a homemaker.She is survived by her children Jeanie Ray of Homeworth Ohio, MariaProffitt (Curt Johnson) of Albany, and Gregory D. Taylor (Kimberly Hastings)of Athens; 8 grandchildren Terry Pittman III, Blake, Rylee, Adlyn, and WyattTaylor, Makenna Datz, and Kaylee Hobart, and 5 great-grandchildren.siblings Noah (Sue) Wells of North Carolina, Ted Wells of Hillsboro, Alfred(Linda) Wells of New Marshfield, and Rose Minehart of Logan, Ohio.In addition to her significant other Gregory N. Taylor, she was preceded indeath by siblings Erma Snyder, Nora McColley, Roy, Edward, Stevie and Jack Wells,and a special friend Delmar Taylor.A Memorial Gathering will be Thursday May 12, 2022, 6-8 P.M. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home. Rachel Proffitt To plant a tree in memory of Rachel Proffitt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Federal Hocking school board hires new high school principal, athletic director Athens County gas prices among highest in state Stewart powers Marauders, 4-0 Swank: City residents balking at slip repair costs on NW bikeway spur Rieder accepts new director position at TCCC Trending Recipes
