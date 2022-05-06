New Marshfield - Rachel M. Proffitt, 67, New Marshfield, passed away Sunday May 1, 2022,

at her residence.

Born March 17, 1955, in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Louis

and Nettie Bradshaw Wells. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by her children Jeanie Ray of Homeworth Ohio, Maria

Proffitt (Curt Johnson) of Albany, and Gregory D. Taylor (Kimberly Hastings)

of Athens; 8 grandchildren Terry Pittman III, Blake, Rylee, Adlyn, and Wyatt

Taylor, Makenna Datz, and Kaylee Hobart, and 5 great-grandchildren.

siblings Noah (Sue) Wells of North Carolina, Ted Wells of Hillsboro, Alfred

(Linda) Wells of New Marshfield, and Rose Minehart of Logan, Ohio.

In addition to her significant other Gregory N. Taylor, she was preceded in

death by siblings Erma Snyder, Nora McColley, Roy, Edward, Stevie and Jack Wells,

and a special friend Delmar Taylor.

A Memorial Gathering will be Thursday May 12, 2022, 6-8 P.M. at Bigony-

Jordan Funeral Home. Rachel Proffitt

To plant a tree in memory of Rachel Proffitt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.