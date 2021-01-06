ATHENS – Dr. Ragy Mitias, 84, of Athens died Sunday afternoon, Jan. 3, 2021 peacefully at his home with his family. Born March 12, 1936 in Al-Jazarah, Sohag Egypt, he was the son of the late Georgi Mitias and Saddika Tenagho Guirgis.
Professor Mitias received his undergraduate degrees from Cairo University. He immigrated to the United States in 1960 to attend Ohio State University where he received his Ph.D. in Educational Theory, specializing in Science and Gifted Education. While at Ohio State he was an effective President of the International Students Association for several years, mentoring and organizing incoming international students.
Ragy was a Professor of Education teaching at Western Michigan University and over 28 years at Ohio University. He authored a series of textbooks in science for Saudi Arabia, knowing the Arabic language and sensitivities of the deeply religious Saudi culture. The textbooks were used as the state mandated curriculum for over seventeen years in Saudi Arabia. He was beloved by the hundreds of International Students he assisted in receiving their undergraduate and graduate degrees while at Ohio University.
Ragy is one of eight children and the only child of his mother. He is survived by his daughter, Lara Marie Mitias, and his son, Mark Georgy Mitias. He leaves behind a large, loving family living in Australia, Rome, Egypt, New Jersey and California including his dear friend and nephew, Samir (Jeanette) Saad of Sydney, Australia; his nephew, theologian, Matta Mitias in Al-Jazarah, Egypt; and his close cousin, Fahmi Bishay. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral mass will be conducted Friday at St. Mary Coptic Orthodox Church, 200 Old Village Rd., Columbus, OH 43228. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Columbus. Friends may call Thursday 2-4 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Friends and family are requested to wear a face covering and observe social distancing at the services. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
