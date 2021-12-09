Ralph Barnhouse, Jr.

Guysville - Ralph C. Barnhouse, Jr., 65, of Guysville, OH, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at his residence.
He was born June 21, 1956, in Parkersburg, WV, son of the late Edith B. (Smith) and Ralph C. Barnhouse, Sr.
He was a 1976 graduate of Federal Hocking High School and retired from Thermo Fisher after 41 years of service. Ralph attended Torch Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Mary Stobart Barnhouse; two sons, Jimmy and Nikki Stobart and Mickey and Jennifer Barnhouse; five grandchildren, James, Brendon, Lexie, William and Katie; two brothers, Roger and Margaret Barnhouse and Stephen Barnhouse and a special sister-in-law, Roberta Stobart.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Torch Baptist Church with Pastors Craig Holler and Jim Dickey officiating. Burial will follow in the Torch Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Thursday, from 5-7 p.m. at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH.
