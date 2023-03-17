COOLVILLE - Ralph P. Bernard, 86, of Coolville, OH, passed away in the early hours of March 15th, 2023, at Arcadia Nursing Home in Coolville, OH.
He was born October 6th, 1936, to the late Arnold E. Bernard and Christine Nellie (Kinnen) Bernard. He was an Army Veteran having served his country at home and abroad in Germany.
He enjoyed farming, hunting, fishing, campfires, hiking, 4-wheeling and visiting new places such as the Great Smoky Mountains, Niagara Falls and The Outer Banks.
His jobs included his dairy cattle, farming, driving a gasoline truck, working for the Pepsi Company- both as a mechanic and delivery driver, retiring from Ohio University as an Air Handler in The Control Shop in 1997.
On August 15th, 1999, he married Karen Bernard who survives, additional relatives are a daughter, Anita Bernard (Steven) Smith and stepson, Shane (Sherry) Carr; grandson, Zakariya; brothers, Daniel (Ruth) Bernard and James (Ellie) Bernard; sister, Ruth Stephenson and mother-in-law, Shirley Boggs.
In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, David Stephenson and father-in-law, Robert Boggs.
Funeral services will be held at 2 P.M., Saturday, March 18th, 2023, at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH , with Pastor Rick Bourne officiating. Burial will follow in Meigs Memory Gardens.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home Saturday, from noon until time of service.
