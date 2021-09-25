Glouster - Ralph Allen Buchman, 88 of Glouster, passed away on Thursday Sept. 23, 2021, at his residence. He was born Sept. 29, 1932, in Homer Twp., Morgan county. He was the son of the late Willard and Beatrice Lewis Buchman.
He was in the US Air Force for 15 years and served during the Korea and Vietnam eras. He retired from the US Army Corp of Engineers where he worked on the Ohio River locks and dams and on the Tuscarawas Valley water system that became the Dillon Lake and Dam. He was a member of the Church of God International, enjoyed sailing and was an avid hunter.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Clara Thum Buchman; two daughters, Linda (Jay Conn) Cunningham of McConnelsville and Susan (Richard) Shafer of Glouster; four grandchildren, Beth (Paul)Tabler, Chris (Jessica) Shafer, Heather Cunningham, and Michelle (Chris) Eidman; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Ruth Lockwood of Arizona; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Dick and Tom Buchman and one infant brother Bobby; and two sisters, Alice Kinkaide and Gay Merrill.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with Freeman Kuhns officiating. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster where there will be a military service conducted by the United States Air Force and the Combined Color Guard Unit.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Contributions may be made to Shrivers Hospice, 601 Underwood St., Zanesville, OH 43701 or Chix-4-A-Cure, 8314 St. Rt. 685, Glouster, OH 45732. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Ralph Buchman
