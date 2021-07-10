Athens - A memorial for Ralph S. Izard will be held Saturday, July 17 at 10:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, Court and Washington Streets, Athens, with Rev. Robert Martin officiating. Masks are encouraged for those not vaccinated.
Ralph was the former director of the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University, and died September 3, 2020 at his home.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Ralph Izard/Post Endowed Scholarship, Ohio University Foundation, Ohio University, Athens, Ohio 45701.
Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Ralph Izard
To plant a tree in memory of Ralph Izard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.