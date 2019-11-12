Ralph Jamie Brunty

GUYSVILLE — Ralph Jamie Brunty, 54, of Guysville, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital in Athens.

He was born Sept. 19, 1965 in Athens, the son of Judy Bond Brunty and the late Ralph V. Brunty.

Jamie is survived by his mother, Judy; a son, Ralph Anthony Brunty; a daughter, Brianna Brunty; three brothers, Rocky Brunty, Scott Brunty and Matt Brunty; two sisters, Donna Chapman and Stephanie Swartz; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, Ralph, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jackie Brunty.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at 1 p.m. at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery.

