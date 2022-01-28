Amesville - Ralph L. "Jerry" McKinley, age 91, of Amesville, died Tuesday morning, Jan. 25, 2022, at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital. Born June 10, 1930, in Amesville, he was the son of the late Pearlie Ralph "Murphy" McKinley and Ruth Carrington McKinley.
A graduate of Ames Bern High School, he retired from McBee Corp., where he was a plate maker. He was a lifelong farmer and Amesville resident. He was a 60 year member of Amesville Lodge 278 F&AM and was a 4H Advisor and involved in the Athens County Fair for many years. He was a U.S. Air Force Korean War veteran.
Jerry is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Steve & Kim McKinley and Tim & Shannon McKinley; nine grandchildren, Dana McKinley, Mandy McKinley, Ryan McKinley, Breanna McKinley, Brice McKinley, Graham McKinley, Bryliegh McKinley, Mercedes Ryder and Derek Rush; and several great-grandchildren.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Esther Ross McKinley; a son, Randy McKinley; two sisters, Rosalee Kasler and Patricia Withem; and two brothers, Gerald McKinley and Bob McKinley.
At Jerry's request, cremation has taken place and no services will be observed. Burial of his ashes will be in Federal Valley Cemetery, Ames Twp. at a later date.
Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens.
Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
