Ralph Rodehaver

Guysville - Ralph Franklin Rodehaver, 88, of Guysville, OH, passed away Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
He was born March 8, 1933, in Guysville, OH, son of the late Harry and Hazel Burleigh Rodehaver. Ralph married Nita Faye Tucker Rodehaver on Oct. 1, 1951. He retired from the U.S. Navy after 20 years of service as a Chief Petty Officer. He served his service on battle ships and 11 years on submarines. After retirement from the Navy, he worked on his farm with his wife of 70 years and sons on the Old Rodehaver Farm outside of Guysville, OH.
In addition to his wife, Nita, Ralph is survived by a daughter, Judy Lynn Rodehaver-Farley and husband, Carl Edward Farley; two sons, James Franklin Rodehaver and wife, Debbie Boggs Rodehaver and Ronald Jeffery Rodehaver; seven grandchildren, Tonya Bowers-Baker, Keith E. Bowers, Tiffany Bowers-Coffman, Rebekah Roy Beck, Nicole Roy Hebert, Timothy Rodehaver and Tony Rodehaver; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild, Paisley Baker; three nephews, Larry Rodehaver, Gary Rodehaver and Randy Sabo; and three nieces, Cindy White, Cheryl Sabo Skinner and Susie Rodehaver-Brown.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Raymond Rodehaver and Robert Rodehaver; sister, Thelma Rodehaver Sabo and two nieces, Donna Jean Rodehaver and Betty Jo Rodehaver.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH, with Arthur Tucker officiating. Burial will follow in the South Canaan Cemetery, where military grave side services will be conducted.
There will be no visitation.
www.whiteschwarzelfh.com
