THE PLAINS – Randall E. Brady, 57, The Plains, passed away Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at his residence.
Born May 4, 1963, in Summersville, WV, he was the son of Dallas E. Brady and Tama C. Paugh Brady. He was a 1981 graduate of Alexander High School. Randy was an avid hunter and loved the outdoors.
Randy is survived by his parents, Dallas and Tama Brady of Guysville; siblings, Doris E. (Paul) Adkins of The Plains, Dallas P. Brady of Newark, Sandra L. (Phillip) Smith of Albany; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins, as well as special friends, Billy Evans, Dan Radliff, Allen Banks, Rick Harper, and Bill Yount.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Steven L. Brady; grandparents, Stella and Garland Brady, Elma and Charles Paugh.
Private graveside services will be in Athens Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to burial expenses. Donations can be sent to Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, P.O. Box 232, Albany, OH.45710
You may sign his register at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
