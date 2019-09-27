GLOUSTER — Randall J. “Randy” McKee, 58, of Glouster, passed away at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.
Randy was born Sept. 23, 1961 in Nelsonville to Melvin McKee and Wanda F. McKee. He lived a very hard working and wild life.
Surviving are his sons, Joey Griffin of Malta, Shawn M. (Amanda) Pickering of Glouster, Shane C. McKee of New Lexington and Sheyenne E. McKee of Glouster; grandchildren, Dillon M. Pickering, Roxy A. McKee, Little Shane C. McKee, Autumn Marie McKee and Jade Marie McKee; brothers, Jim Martin, Dan Martin and Melvin (Pete) McKee; sisters, Rosemary Benhart and Sandra McKee; the mother of his children, Linda Cozad; several nieces and nephews; and dogs, Molly and Boomer.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents; a baby brother, Steven A. McKee; and a nephew, Timmy Fulk.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Brown Funeral Home, Murray City.
Calling hours will be observed at the funeral home on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., and on Tuesday, Oct. 1 from noon to 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.