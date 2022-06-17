Glouster - Randall J. (Randy) Lambert died on June 12th, 2022. I was born in Youngstown on July 17, 1965 to Lois A. and Robert J. Lambert.
I went to South Range High School in North Lima, Ohio, graduating in 1983. I still have some good friends from South Range.
I moved to Athens, Ohio to attend Ohio University and made Athens County my permanent home. I worked in bars, starting at the Little Ritz, and moving on to a line-up that included C.J.’s, Lucky’s, and the Cat’s Eye Saloon. Athens County is a really cool place for someone with no ambition, or even a lot of ambition. I never decided what I wanted to be when I grew up.
I spent about 4 years at Ohio University in the 80’s, about 2 more at Hocking College in the 90’s, and I eventually earned an associate degree in Accounting from Hocking College in 2013 and have been working on an Associate of Arts and Humanities from Ohio University.
I am very proud of my nearly 5 years of service with AmeriCorps, and I believe I made an impact on someone.
On October 11, 2014, which is National Coming Out Day, I came out as a gay man at the age of 49. I continued to live my life openly and honestly and enjoy it to the fullest. Well, until now.
Politically, I was a flaming common sense liberal who voted in nearly every election. I never voted for a republican.
I loved Scotch, red wine, enjoyed partying and socializing, and music festivals.
I am survived by brothers Don of Columbus and Richard of Texas, brother in-law John Anderson of Youngstown, several nieces and nephews, many great friends, and probably a cat or two. I was preceded in passing by my Mom and Dad, sister Jean and Cheryl, and brother Michael. There will be no service. I have donated my remains to the Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Donations to Angels for Animals, Canfield, Ohio or the Athens County Humane Society Spay and Neuter program would be a nice gesture of remembrance of me.
Have a nice day. Randall Lambert
