Glouser - Randy L. Covella, 63, of Glouster passed away Monday, April 19, 2021. He was born June 18, 1957, in Nelsonville. He was the son of the late Tony and Bertha LaFollette Covella. He previously worked for Chrysler in Michigan and at Ohio University. He was an avid sports fan and loved spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by two daughters, Amber Covella of Glouster and Amanda Jones of Buchtel; five grandchildren, Adriel and Draven Vess, Caleb Rexford, Charlee and Chase Jones; a sister, Helen McDonald of Glouster; and nieces and nephews, Pam Chesser, James A. McDonald, and Sarah Jones.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 26, 2021, at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with Rick Seiter officiating. Interment will be in the Hollister Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. Contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with final expenses. Please follow all CDC guidelines regarding masks and social distancing. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Randy Covella
