Athens - Randall Lee "Randy" Fluharty, age 66, of Athens died Monday evening, Jan. 17, 2022. Born June 26, 1955 in Georgetown, he was the son of the late Raymond Lewis Fluharty and Alice Marie Scott Fluharty.
A 1974 graduate of Morgan High School, he was self employed as a general construction contractor. He was a resident of Athens since 1991. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, motorcycles, gun-smithing and bowling.
Randy is survived by his wife of 42 years, Vickie Haught Fluharty; two sons, Jonathan Fluharty of Athens and Samuel Fluharty of Columbus; granddaughter, Avery May Fluharty; sister, Kim (Randy) Derringer of Zanesville; three brothers, David (Annabelle) Fluharty of Deavertown, Mark (Mickie) Fluharty of Flushing and Austin Fluharty of Morgan County.
Besides his parents he is preceded in death by two sisters, Sharon Gray and Nancy Reeder; and three brothers, Gary, Fred, and Greg Fluharty.
A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.
Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens.
Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
