Randy Jago

Trimble - Randy R. Jago, 73 passed away July 6, 2022, at Doctor's Hospital in Columbus. He was born in Ravenna, Ohio July 7, 1948, to Aldean (Wells) and Arthur C. Jago Jr., both deceased.
He is survived by daughters, Amy Jago of Greenville, SC and Susan Jago Cossu of Trimble, OH; three grandchildren, Danielle Jago, Greenville, SC and twins, Jason and Cassidy Cossu, Trimble, OH; two brothers, Curt (Myra) Jago, Amesville, OH and Rick (Sue Baker) Jago, Orient, OH; a nephew, Curtis "Mick" Jago, Orlando, FL; and three nieces, Wendi Ring, Solomons, MD, Jennifer and Lisa.
Randy graduated from Reynoldsburg High School in 1966 and attended Ohio State University where he was enrolled in NROTC. Randy retired from the Franklin County Sheriff Department and moved to Glouster, OH where he started a second career as a 911 dispatcher for Athens County. When he retired from there, he moved to Costa Rica for several years and returned to Trimble, OH. Randy was an avid reader and a history buff. He had the knack to be able to retain everything he read. Brother Curt always told him, "If someone asked the time you would tell them how to build a watch." Randy loved sports and followed Ohio University football and basketball.
Randy's wishes were to be cremated and there will be no services observed. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
