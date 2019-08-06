GLOUSTER — Randy L. Meade, 63, of Glouster, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at his residence.
Born July 30, 1956 in Detroit, Michigan, he was the son of the late Troy and Dorothy Mitchell Meade. He retired from the United States Army in 1992 and the Army Reserves in 2016.
He was a member of the Jacksonville V.F.W., the Jacksonville Eagles, and enjoyed camping.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Lindsey Meade of Glouster; a son, Roger (Rebecca) Meade of Roseville, Michigan; a daughter, Valerie Meade of Roseville, Michigan; a step-son, Chad (Jennifer) Roberts of Blacklick, Ohio; two step-daughters, Jennifer (Michael) Maihack of Land O’Lakes, Florida and Lindsey (KeAlii) Rozet of Kaneohe, Hawaii; seven grandchildren, Rayven, Daniel, Luke, Lily, Alexis, Austin and Riley; seven step-grandchildren, Courtney, Kaitlyn, Oliver, Orion, Loea, Haku and Awa; five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ronnie (Debbie) Meade of Michigan and Roger (Cindy) Meade of Minnesota; sisters-in-law, Cathy (Tom) Wears of Amanda, Sheila (Rick) Lindsey of Carroll and Angela Lindsey of Canal Winchester; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Jade; and a brother, Rusty Meade.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville, where there will be a military service conducted by the United States Army and the Combined Color Guard Unit. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.