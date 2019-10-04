ALBANY — Randy Lou "Bear" Tolley, born on the family farm in Albany to the late Pearl Tolley on June 6, 1953, died on Oct. 2, 2019, surrounded by family and a lifelong family friend.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Calvin C. Tolley and Patsy Tolley (Samples), his daughter, Tonya M. Tolley; his grandson, Dalton B. Tolley; his beloved brother-in-law (Harve) Vaughn D. Grigsby; and multiple of his beloved fur babies who he loved more than most people.
He was survived by the great love of his life, his wife of 51 years, Alesa (Grigsby) Tolley; his sons, Brian and Stacey Tolley of Carpenter, and Troll and Gwen Tolley of Ozark, Missouri; his grandchildren, Peyton (Tolley) and Tyler Wagener of McArthur, Austin and Luanna Tolley of Hobe Sound, Florida, Jeanetta Tolley, Reagan Tolley, Kerrigan Tolley, Ethan Tolley, Ambria Tolley, Carson Tolley and Draiden Tolley; three brothers, five sisters and numerous nieces and nephews (the special ones know who you are) and a handful of close friends (who also know who they are).
His loves included his family, gardening and anything to do with the outdoors, his pets, having intelligent and meaningful conversations with friends, watching for satellites with The Neighbor (he is and always will be the President), watching football with his family, and spending time with his grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
For many years he suffered with addictions, but for the last 23 1/2 years of his life, he was clean and sober. He poured the remainder of his life into his family in a way that he never had before. He also poured his life into and greatly impacted the lives of many people that battled the same addictions as he did.
Because of him, hundreds of people that were once bound by the chains of addiction have found purpose and meaning through is guidance and wisdom. To say that he will be sorely missed is an understatement, but we will carry him in our hearts forever.
Out of respect for Bear and the addictions he overcame, his family asks that if you do not have enough respect for him to show up at his services straight and sober, please do not bother to attend. Also, if you did nothing but cause him misery during his life, do not show up and pretend to mourn him.
Services will be Monday at 1 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with his son Randy and grandson Austin officiating. Burial will be in School Lot Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 3-6 p.m. and 1 hour prior to services.
You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
