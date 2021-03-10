Randy Miller

FREDERICKTOWN – Randy D. Miller, 73, Fredericktown, died Monday, March 8, 2021 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.
He was born in Dover on Aug. 9, 1947 to the late Sylvester and Ruth (Miller) Miller and married Jane Plummer on June 26, 1967. She survives.
He graduated from Garaway High School in 1965, obtained his Bachelors of Science Degree in Education from the University of Rio Grande and graduated from the University of Dayton with a Masters in Education Administration.
His teaching and football coaching career was at Federal Hocking Local Schools, Caldwell Exempted Village School District Garaway Local School, and Steubenville City Schools. He was a middle school principal at the Federal Hocking Middle School and High School principal and Highland local Schools and was an Analyst for Northmor Schools.
He had fond memories of sharing meals and fellowship with his group of special friends.
In addition to his wife, Jane of 53 years, he is survived by his daughter, Lisa (Steve) Weaver of Bellville; daughter-in-law, Jamie Miller of Massillon; uncle, Lowell (Marie) Miller of Dover; sisters-in-law, Connie (Steve) Lang of Titusville, Florida, Jean Stevanus of Sugarcreek, and Cindy Smith of Dover; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and childhood friends, Tim (Susan) Stevanus and John Spear (Jeanea Moore).
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Cory Miller; infant brother, Joe Evan Miller; in-laws, John and Juanita Plummer; uncles, Clayton Miller and Richard Miller; aunt, Ethel Loubser; brothers-in-law, Goeff Stevanus and John David Plummer and sister-in-law Karen Plummer.
In keeping with Randy’s wishes, cremation will take place with a family graveside to be held at East Lawn Cemetery in Sugarcreek at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. Please visit the funeral home’s website to share a memory.
Memorials may be made to either Bowling Green University Baseball Program, C/O BGSU Foundation Office, 1851 N. Research Drive, Bowling green, Ohio 43403 or Hospice of North Central Ohio, 1021 Dauch Drive, Ashland, Ohio 44805.
