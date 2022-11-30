Buchtel - Ray Calvert, 97, of Buchtel, passed away at his home on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Ray was born on November 14, 1925, in Buchtel, the son of the late Henry and Clara Calvert. Ray was married to the love of his life for 60 years, the late Mary Ellen (Smith) Calvert.
Ray served in the US Army during WWII, where he served with the 42nd Infantry Division in the European Theater of Operations. He was retired from Carborundum.
Ray is survived by his daughter, Brenda (Denver) Conkel of Buchtel; 6 grandchildren; many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; brother, Donald "Barlow" Calvert of Buchtel; and several nieces and nephews.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents; wife; daughters, Ellen Waldbusser and infant Phyllis Calvert; sons, Don Calvert and Jack Smith; grandchildren, Michael, Emily, Amy, Shelly, and Paul; and sisters, Mary Mohney and Kitty Calvert.
Special thank you to Liz Snyder, Cathy Oakley, and Shrivers Hospice for their care and support.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, December 5, 2022, in the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville, with Rev. David Shoemaker officiating. Interment will be in Hilltop Cemetery, Millfield with Veterans Rites by the Combined Color Guard. Friends may visit from 3:00 to 7:00 PM Sunday at the funeral home.
