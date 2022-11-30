Ray Calvert

Buchtel - Ray Calvert, 97, of Buchtel, passed away at his home on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Ray was born on November 14, 1925, in Buchtel, the son of the late Henry and Clara Calvert. Ray was married to the love of his life for 60 years, the late Mary Ellen (Smith) Calvert.

