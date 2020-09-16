Raymond Croxford

ATHENS – Raymond A. Croxford, 74, of Athens, OH passed away peacefully at his residence Friday evening, with his son, Greg, by his side. Ray was born June 3, 1946 in Rocky River, OH to the late Gene and Doris Jean DuPerow Croxford.
Ray served in the United States Navy from 1968–1974, during which time he was an Electronics Technician for the Naval Security Group. Following his service in the Navy, he completed his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Electrical Engineering at Ohio University, where he worked for the Avionics Department developing Microwave Landing Systems. After his time at OU he was self-employed for the remainder of his career. Throughout his life, Ray had a passion for cooking, camping, sailing, flying airplanes, carpentry, metal machining and many other wide-ranging interests.
He is survived by his daughters, Deborah Croxford (Bob) Bellar of Athens and Amber Croxford (Ben) Wachenswanz of Albany; his sons, Tim Croxford of San Antonio, TX and Greg Croxford of Albany; as well as 23 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He was formerly married to Ellen J. Croxford of Lexington, KY, and later to Kimberly L. Simpson of Dubuque, IA, both of whom still survive and were beloved by Ray until his death.
The family is having a private memorial service with Military Honors Saturday Sept. 19, 2020 at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home. Following the service, community members are welcome to come to a Celebration of Life from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at Lifepoint Pentecostal Church. Food will be provided but potluck dishes are also welcome.
You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.