Nelsonville - Raymond E. Simonton
Raymond E. Simonton, age 70, of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away April 9, 2022 at Grant Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio.
Raymond was born May 21, 1951 in Nelsonville, Ohio to Lloyd Simonton and Mabel Wycuff Simonton. He was a 1971 graduate of Nelsonville-York High School and loved basketball and the Cincinnati Bengals.
Surviving are brothers, William & Jean Ann Simonton of Nelsonville, James Simonton & Betty Tucker of Nelsonville; sister Kathryn Bell of Orlando, FL; nieces, Mary Ann Simonton of Nelsonville, Karrie Ann (Randy) Tucker of Nelsonville; nephews Ronnie & Steve Bell of Florida; grand-nephews Keegan & Logan Mackey; and special friend Mary Woodrum.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Anna Mae Rusconi, Mary Gobel; brothers Lloyd Simonton Jr. Marion David Simonton.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Friday, April 15, 2022 at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home in Nelsonville, Ohio with Pastor Ron Chunn officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery in Nelsonville, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed Thursday, April 14, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the funeral home.
LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE:
www.brownfuneralservice.net/condolences Raymond E. Simonton
