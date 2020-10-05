ATHENS – Dr. Raymond Lane, 96, passed away on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at Lindley Inn in The Plains, Ohio. He was born Sept. 25, 1924 in Red Bank, New Jersey and served in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in France and Belgium in WWII. Ray married Beverly Burdge in 1949 and earned his Ph.D. in Physics from Iowa State University in 1953. He was the son of the late Oscar H. & Ethel Truax Lane.
Dr. Lane worked as an experimental nuclear physicist for 13 years at Argonne National Laboratory in Illinois and joined the faculty of Ohio University as a professor in 1966. Dr. Lane gained recognition for his work in the penetration of electrons in matter, beta ray spectroscopy, neutron scattering, and nuclear structure as well as for his contributions to the development of instrumentation and techniques for obtaining and analyzing new data. He was the author of 22 professional publications and presented papers at colleges, universities, and research institutes. In addition, Dr. Lane was instrumental in helping Ohio University secure the 11-MeV accelerator from the Atomic Energy Commission in 1968. In 1969 he was elected a Fellow of the American Physical Society, an award given only to members who have made significant original contributions to the advancement of physics.
Ray and Bev lived in Athens since 1966. They danced with area square and ballroom dance clubs for years and enjoyed numerous ocean cruises. After his retirement, Ray took up photography as a hobby, working primarily in black and white photos developed in his basement darkroom. Ray’s photos were exhibited in a show at University of Rio Grande.
Ray and Bev had three sons, Ron and his wife Eileen live in Naperville, IL, Mark and his wife Sue live in Athens, OH and Steve and his wife Peggy live in Camarillo, CA. Ray’s beloved wife of 68 years, Bev, passed away in September 2017. At the time of his death, Ray had nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at Athens Memory Gardens on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Phil Foster officiating. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online guest book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the donor’s favorite charity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.