JACKSON – Raymond A. Norris, 68, Jackson, passed away Sept. 14, 2020, at Adena Medical Center, Chillicothe.
Born March 18, 1952 in Pageville, he was the son of the late Harold and Rhea Reeves Norris. He served in U.S. Army from 1972 to 1980.
Raymond is survived by his wife, Christine M. Norris; children, Mark Norris, Rhea M.(Jeff) Baker; grandchildren, Danelle (Cory) Royster, Ashton Norris, Emily (Stephen) Ladd, Alex Norris, Kolbie, and Jeffery Baker; four great-grandchildren; sisters Dawnette Ramey and Darla (Ronnie) Haning.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by sons, Patrick and Jason Norris; brothers, Michael, Kenny and Guy; and nephew, Curtis Welsh.
Services will be Monday at 2 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Rev. Jim Jones officiating, followed by military services. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services.
In lieu of flowers you may make memorial donations to a Veterans Organization or the American Cancer Society.
You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
