Raymond Gifford Walkter, 69, of Sardis, OH, died Dec. 26, 2020. He was born Dec. 4, 1951 in Athens County, OH. Visitation will be Wednesday, Dec. 30, from 5-7 p.m. at the Stone-Matheney Funeral Home in Chesterhill, OH with a private funeral service following on Thursday. 

To plant a tree in memory of Raymond Walker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments