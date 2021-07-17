Rebecca "Becky" Smith

Logan - Rebecca "Becky" A. Smith, 77, of Logan, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at the Pickering House in Lancaster. She was born July 21, 1943, in Logan, Ohio and was the daughter of the late Everett and Grace Kuhn Windle. Becky was married for 54 years to William "Bill" A. Smith, who survives.
She retired from Doctors Hospital in Nelsonville. Becky never knew a stranger and enjoyed reading, doing puzzle books, chocolate, coffee, cigarettes, gambling and her co-workers at Doctors Hospital and Pine Hills. She was a very loving and witty person who loved her fur babies, Hannah Grace and Abby, who preceded her in death.
Becky is survived by her sons, Jerry (Debra) Smith of Lancaster and Scott Smith of Nelsonville; daughters, Vickie Gray of Youngstown, Ohio and Terrie Hartigan of Virginia; eleven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; brothers, Joe Bob Windle of Nelsonville and Tom (Lori) Windle of Hawaii; sister, Debra (Roger) Winland of Athens and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Stanley Windle; sister-in-law, Teena Windle and nephew, Stevie Windle.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 19, 2021, in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville, with Rev. Mike Thomas officiating. No visitation will be observed.
Arrangements are by Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Rebecca A. Smith to FairHope Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
