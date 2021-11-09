Nelsonville - Rebecca A. Gallagher (Becky), age 67, passed away Oct. 31, 2021. Born Sept. 23, 1954, in Nelsonville, Ohio to Esther and Harold Lowery. Becky was preceded in death by her father, Harold Lowery and her husband Lawrence (Larry) Gallagher.
Becky is survived by her mother, Esther Lowery; sons, James and Shaun Gallagher; grandsons Caleb, Gavin and Logan Gallagher; sisters, Tracey Dupler and Teri Savely. Becky also leaves behind three Miniature Schnauzers that she loved like children.
Arrangements were provided by Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home. Per Becky's wishes, there will be no viewing or standard funeral service; instead, there will be a private celebration of life. Rebecca Gallagher
To plant a tree in memory of Rebecca Gallagher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
