NELSONVILLE — Rebecca Jo McIntosh, 67, of Nelsonville, passed away Nov. 26, 2019 at her residence.
Rebecca was born April 6, 1952 in Nelsonville to Jack Monk and Mary Lucille (Warren) Monk.
Surviving are her children, Christopher McIntosh of Nelsonville, Misty (Derik) Pace of Columbus, Tracie (Jeff) Hoyd of Nelsonville, and Travis (Becki) McIntosh of Nelsonville; grandchildren, Mariah Hoyd, Rebecca Hoyd, Kodie Hoyd, Zachary Pace, and Jeffery Pace; brothers, Jack Monk, and Terry Monk; and several nieces and nephews.
Rebecca was preceded in death by her parents; sister Judy Montgomery; and sister-in-law Patty Monk.
A celebration of Rebecca’s life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Warren-Brown Funeral Home in Nelsonville, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.